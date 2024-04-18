Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Central Bedfordshire are being urged to get involved in helping set up a ‘Library of Things’ in their local communities.

A Library of Things is a hub of shared resources, which offers access to items for borrowing, from trestle tables and tents to sewing machines and suitcases. With the simple ethos of "borrow, use, return, repeat," a Library of Things promotes a culture of sharing and collaboration.

Among the many benefits of borrowing items from a Library of Things rather than owning them are freeing up space in homes, saving money, and reducing waste and carbon emissions.

‘SHARE’ is a library of things set up by volunteers in Flitwick in November 2022 which now has a large store full of donated, loanable items along with a strong local presence. Its members are keen to offer their expertise to support residents who would like to set up similar ventures in their local communities.

Central Bedfordshire Council is also keen to hear from anyone who might be interested in setting up a repair shop sharing skills, knowledge, and resources. By breathing new life into old items, residents can save money while cutting down on waste.

Another pocket-friendly scheme that is good for the environment is community energy which is when local people come together to work on projects to help their communities reduce their energy use as well as generate low-carbon heat and power. There are several of these either operating or in the process of being set up within Central Bedfordshire.

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience said: “There is a lot of talk right now about the cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency - both things that are framed as panic situations and leave us with a feeling of dread and helplessness.

“Most of us get a real sense of satisfaction when we are being helpful. This is why part of our Sustainability Plan is about supporting local community-led schemes.”