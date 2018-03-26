Two Bedford men each fined £700 for dropping litter

Two men have each been ordered to pay more than £700 for dropping litter from their cars.

Alexsandar Petrkevic of Cobden Square, Bedford, was issued a Fixed Penalty Notice by a council enforcement officer for dropping litter out of his vehicle in Park Road West, Bedford.

When he didn’t pay the fine, the matter was referred to the courts where Mr Petrkevic was found guilty in his absence and order to pay a total of £715.26 including a fine of £440, costs and a victim surcharge.

Also fined for dropping litter out his vehicle, this time in Ampthill Road Bedford was Mr Tautuydas Dukavicius of College Road, Bedford. He was also issued a Fixed Penalty Notice and when he did not pay, the council again referred the matter to the courts.

Mr Dukavicius was found guilty in his absence and was ordered to pay a total of £708.72 including a fine of £440, costs and a victim surcharge.

Councillor Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for the Environment said: “We have a zero tolerance policy towards littering in Bedford Borough, which has only been reinforced by the recent appointment of Kingdom to issue fines to those caught littering. If you litter and are issued a fine, don’t think that if you just ignore it and not pay, we’ll just go away. We are committed to enforcing against those who commit environmental crimes which are a blight on our streets and parks, and cost the Council and therefore the taxpayer thousands of pounds a years to clear.”