"Through small actions we can make a big difference": Bedford MP joins paddleboard litter pick on the river

MP Mohammad Yasin helped clean up the River Great Ouse on Saturday (August 9) – getting “quite the workout”.

He was joined for the paddleboarding litter pick by seven Bedford volunteers.

The event was organised by Planet Patrol, a not-for-profit organisation tackling waterways pollution and litter, in partnership with award-winning Bedford adventure and activity business, Canoe Trail, based at Kempston Outdoor Centre.

110 pieces of litter were recorded on the Planet Patrol app, which can be used by any member of the public to record rubbish they find.

The Bedford and Kempston MP said: “I had a brilliant time taking part in Planet Patrol’s paddleboarding litter pick – which ended up being quite the workout. It was inspiring to see local people coming together in such an engaging way to protect the waterways we all care about.

“This initiative not only helps clear visible pollution, but also proves the value of citizen science by collecting valuable data on the litter levels. Together, we removed 110 pieces of litter, all of which have been logged and tracked through Planet Patrol's app. Looking after our waterways starts with us – through small actions we can make a big difference.”

Lizzie Carr MBE, founder of Planet Patrol, said: “It’s so important that community leaders show their commitment to cleaner UK waterways. So thank you to Mohammad Yasin MP and the rest of the group for taking part in this event.”

Ashley Kenlock, CEO of Canoe Trail, said: “We had a fantastic day with members from the community, combining paddleboarding with cleaning up the river. We’re out picking litter each day and every piece removed makes a difference – it’s about enjoying the outdoors, protecting the place we love, and the wildlife that live here too.”

