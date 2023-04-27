The swan suffered ‘nasty injuries’ which were treated before it was safely returned to the park.

A stark warning has been issued to dog-owners after a swan was attacked by a loose dog in a Bedford park.

The swan suffered ‘nasty injuries’ which were treated before it was safely returned to its nesting partner in Mill Meadows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident has prompted Bedford Borough Council to urge dog-owners to keep their pets on leads – particularly during nesting season.

Swans are particularly vulnerable during nesting season says the council.

A council spokesperson said: “We were disappointed to hear that a swan was recently attacked by a loose dog in Mill Meadows, Bedford, near to its nesting partner. This resulted in nasty injuries that required treatment and antibiotics. Fortunately, this swan is now back with its partner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nesting birds, especially those nesting on the ground, such as swans, are particularly vulnerable to disturbance from dogs. If dogs are not kept on leads, they may inadvertently disturb or harm the birds, causing them to abandon their nests or leaving their young vulnerable to predators.”

Typically, swans lay eggs up until early May which take between 30 and 40 days to hatch. Both sexes will sit on the eggs.

Swans’ nests, in common with all other native birds, are fully protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly destroy any nests, eggs or nestlings. Those who walk dogs are urged to keep them on a short lead if they pass any nests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spokesperson advised dogs may be considered dangerously out of control if they injure an animal or person, or if they appear threatening and cause distress.

They added: “It is against the law for a dog to be dangerously out of control anywhere. If it is, legal action can be taken against the owner and the person who was in charge of the dog at the time.”