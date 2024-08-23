Smashing news: You can now put any coloured glass in Bedford bottle banks

You no longer have to pre-sort your bottles (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)

Now this is something that certainly won’t jar with us – not having to worry about which bottle or jar goes where.

Thanks to new technology at the sorting plants, you can now chuck any coloured glass bottles and jars in any section of your nearest bottle bank – don’t worry, it will all get sorted later in the process.

But be aware, just like before, our bottle banks still don’t accept dishes or ceramics, window glass, pyrex or drinking glasses. Take them to the tip at Barkers Lane.