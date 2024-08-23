Smashing news: You can now put any coloured glass in Bedford bottle banks
Thanks to new technology at the sorting plants, you can now chuck any coloured glass bottles and jars in any section of your nearest bottle bank – don’t worry, it will all get sorted later in the process.
But be aware, just like before, our bottle banks still don’t accept dishes or ceramics, window glass, pyrex or drinking glasses. Take them to the tip at Barkers Lane.
