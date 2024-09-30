Road closures in place as more rain prompts warnings of risk of further flooding across Bedford
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Council Highways and the Resilience Team has been working throughout the week to respond to reports of flooding and support for vulnerable people with an update issued at 8am this morning (Monday).
A spokesman said: “We urge people to drive carefully on all local roads and avoid passing through flood water. Please do not move road closure signs, we will do this once safe to do so.
Please only call Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service if there is an immediate threat to life or crime in progress.
Flood warnings remain in place for:
Low-lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at Bedford
Low-lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at Kempston
The River Great Ouse at Harrold.
The River Great Ouse at Turvey.
The River Great Ouse at Odell.
Areas close to the River Great Ouse at Wyboston, Eaton Socon, Eynesbury, Eaton Ford, and St Neots.
Current road closures in place include
> The A421 is currently closed A421 - Between A6 and M1 J13
> Green Lane, Stewartby is closed. (Kimberley College can be accessed via Broadmead Road/Stewartby Way.
> High Street Great Barford, the bottom end junction with New Road up to Orchard Way.
> Harrold, Oakley, Felmersham and Radwell bridges.
> High Street, Clapham from Highbury Grove Junction to Mount Pleasant junction.
Check here for further details of flood warnings and alerts from Bedford Borough Council.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.