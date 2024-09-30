Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Borough Council has issued an update on the risk of further flooding in some parts of the Borough.

The Council Highways and the Resilience Team has been working throughout the week to respond to reports of flooding and support for vulnerable people with an update issued at 8am this morning (Monday).

A spokesman said: “We urge people to drive carefully on all local roads and avoid passing through flood water. Please do not move road closure signs, we will do this once safe to do so.

Please only call Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service if there is an immediate threat to life or crime in progress.

Flood warnings remain in place for:

Low-lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at Bedford

Low-lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at Kempston

The River Great Ouse at Harrold.

The River Great Ouse at Turvey.

The River Great Ouse at Odell.

Areas close to the River Great Ouse at Wyboston, Eaton Socon, Eynesbury, Eaton Ford, and St Neots.

Current road closures in place include

> The A421 is currently closed A421 - Between A6 and M1 J13

> Green Lane, Stewartby is closed. (Kimberley College can be accessed via Broadmead Road/Stewartby Way.

> High Street Great Barford, the bottom end junction with New Road up to Orchard Way.

> Harrold, Oakley, Felmersham and Radwell bridges.

> High Street, Clapham from Highbury Grove Junction to Mount Pleasant junction.

Check here for further details of flood warnings and alerts from Bedford Borough Council.