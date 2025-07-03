Road closures for £3m pipe replacement work due to start in Bedford Borough village

Anglian Water is starting work on the final stages of a project to replace 6km of water pipes in Keysoe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work is due to start on July 14 and expected to finish in December this year. A number of road closures and traffic management will be in place to ensure safety of pedestrians and workers while work is going on.

Local businesses and farmers have also been notified prior to the works starting with measures in place to help minimise disruption and help customers while diversions are in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once installed, the new pipes will need to be connected to the existing water network so some supplies may be shut off for a short period with residents notified ahead of time.

Expect road closures and diversions due to pipe replacement work due to start in Keysoe on July 14

Anglian Water sends says infrastructure like this requires maintenance and investment after a period of time to ensure taps can keep running over the next few decades.

Michael Smith, Customer Experience Specialist for the project, said: “We operate in the driest region of the country, but the East of England is also one of the fastest growing areas, and we need to ensure there’s enough water for everyone while also protecting the environment.

“With the recent spike in hot weather already this summer, it’s important that we complete projects like this to build resilience and ensure there are plentiful supplies of safe, quality drinking water for our customers now and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our Water Resources Management Plan, we’re committed to ensuring that everyone in the region has a resilient supply of the highest-quality drinking water. This project will ensure that we can keep taps running and toilets flushing for the future for residents in Keysoe and the surrounding area.”

The road closures will be manned with heras fencing blocking each end of the works, with access be available for residents, businesses and emergency services during the night.

More information and regular updates can be found on Anglian Water’s website