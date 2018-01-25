RIP Lidlington - distressed resident leaves wreath outside council sessions explaining plans for 5,000 new homes

A distressed resident has left a wreath outside a public session organised by Central Bedfordshire Council today.

CBC is today taking over Lidlington Village Hall to ‘consult’ on their plans to build 5000 new houses in the Parish.

This will mean that the village of Lidlington, currently numbering just over 550 houses, will be burdened with 25% of the 20,000 new houses that Central Bedfordshire has identified it needs to take it up to 2035.

One unknown villager is so upset and angry that they have placed a funeral tribute outside the Village Hall.

“I completely agree with that sentiment, it will be the death of our rural way of life”, said villager Rebecca Turner. “Central Beds Council claim that they will create four new villages with meaningful ‘green gaps’ between them, but with barely a mile between us and the neighbouring villages currently, this just isn’t possible and our lovely village will become an urban sprawl”.

The public session is open until 7.30pm

The plans are part of Centra; Bedfordshire Council’s pre-submission plans for the borough which call for 20,000 homes and 24,000 new jobs by 2035.

The public consultation on the plans end on February 22.