Pugs ready for record bid

Pugs (and their owners) are joining forces to break a Guinness World Record

On September 9 five regional pug groups will gather to organise the largest ever pug walk.

Their aim is to break a Guinness World Record and raise funds and awareness of the number of pugs being surrendered to Pug Dog Welfare and Rescue Association.

The event will take place at 11am at Hitchin Priory on Tilehouse Street, Hitchin, and will be run and organised by North Herts Pugs, Bedford Borough Pug Group, Bucks Pugs, Cambridge Pugs and Northants Pug Group.

Participants can register their interest on any of the groups’ Facebook pages and pay a £5 donation to be part of this fantastic event.

Limited edition anniversary T-shirts and sweatshirts can be purchased ahead of the event and anniversary dog leads on the day at the event.