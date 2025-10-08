"Only one of the seven sluice gates is operational": Bedford MP demands answers over flooding risk

Mohammad Yasin has written to the Government’s water and flooding minister in the hope the river will get some serious investment.

In the letter on behalf of himself and Ray Robinson – Bedford Boat Club secretary – he said how disturbed he was by the deteriorating condition of the St Ives sluice system and it serious implications for the River Great Ouse.

He told Emma Hardy MP the main cause of flooding at this end of the river is that only one of the seven sluice gates at St Ives is currently operational.

The Bedford & Kempston MP wrote: “With the remaining gates inoperative, water cannot be released in sufficient volume to prevent upstream flooding. As an interim measure, the Environment Agency has been holding water back, which has led to unnecessary flooding further upstream.

St Ives Sluice (Picture: Environment Agency)

“As you will know, the St Ives sluices serve a vital dual purpose regulating flood levels and maintaining water levels necessary for navigation, both of which are statutory responsibilities of the Environment Agency. The current situation, with six gates locked shut due to their poor condition, forces the use of the lock chamber itself as a sluice. This not only disrupts navigation but also accelerates erosion of the lock structure, creating long-term risks for safety, flood control, and navigation alike.”

As long ago as January 2023, Bedford Today revealed how councillors were told the sluice gates were not working despite flood warnings.

Mr Yasin added that according to the Environment Agency on August 4 this year, interim repairs could potentially return three gates to operation ahead of the winter. This could happen while the agency prepares the business case for refurbishment.

"These works, if implemented swiftly, would meaningfully reduce flood risk in the short term. However, a longer-term and properly funded restoration plan remains urgently needed,” he said. “Failure to act now risks significantly greater costs and damage later.”

And he added the current "make do and mend" approach is no longer viable.

"What is needed is a coordinated and adequately funded national waterways resilience plan integrating river infrastructure maintenance into broader flood prevention and climate adaptation strategies.”

And he urged DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) to prioritise funding for the St Ives sluice system.