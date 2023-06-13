One in 20 Bedford households have solar panels – as community-led initiative returns to town

One in 20 households in Bedford have solar panels installed on their roofs, new figures show.

It comes as Bedford’s community-led initiative, Solar Together, returns to the town.

The latest MCS Data Dashboard data shows 3,325 households in Bedford have solar panels installed on their property by MCS-certified companies as of June 9.

It means 4.5% of households in the area have solar power technology in their homes.

And as part of Bedford’s Solar Together scheme, borough residents can again invest in renewables through a group-buying scheme for solar panels and battery storage.

It means homeowners can feel confident they are paying the right price for a high-quality installation from pre-approved installers.

Friends of the Earth said the rise in solar panel installations is "really encouraging", with people motivated by rising energy prices and the falling cost of solar technology.

Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at Friends of the Earth, said the increase in solar panel installations is down to soaring energy prices, lower installation costs and a "growing awareness about climate breakdown".

But Mr Childs added the pace of switching to clean energy is too slow and called on the Government to further encourage people to invest in green sources, such as solar power.

"Installing solar panels is an opportunity extended only to those who can front the costs, with many millions who simply can’t afford that kind of investment," he said.

"There are so many solutions that can make how we power and heat our homes greener. The Government must make it easier for people to access insulation, heat pumps and solar which are all a win for the planet as much as they are for reducing energy costs."

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said solar power is "a key part of our plans to power up Britain, helping to deliver cheaper, cleaner and more secure homegrown energy".