Drivers of electric vehicles who park on the street outside their homes in Central Bedfordshire are trialling a new charging system that provides a safe way to charge their vehicles.

Twenty units have been installed in locations across Central Bedfordshire. Those taking part in the pilot scheme will test its suitability before a potential wider rollout. In partnership with, Milestone Infrastructure, the council’s highways contractor,

The Kerbo Charge cable channel removes the hazard of trailing cables across footpaths. The charging cable sits within the channel which has a self-closing lid that opens and closes like a zip. When charging is complete the cable is removed.

Twenty site across the borough are trialling the scheme

Channels can be installed in tarmac, slab and block paved surfaces; and extended through grass verges. Installation takes around 90 minutes, depending on the location, with minimal excavation of the pavement required.

The Kerbo Charge system may not be suitable for every property or street with on-street parking, but it aims to provide a safe, discrete way to run a charging cable to allow home electric vehicle charging for many properties across the area, unlocking savings for users.

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: “This innovative channel is great news for anyone who would like an electric vehicle but has been put off because they park on the street outside their home. I know it will not be a solution for every home but we are exploring several ways to help residents who want to charge an EV from home but don’t have off-street parking, such as lamp post chargers and installing more public chargers in smaller communities."

“The feedback from the Kerbo trial will help us fully understand the suitability of this new cable channel as just one of our options for electric vehicle charging in Central Bedfordshire.”

She added: “The council’s sustainability plan sets out a clear 'road map' of commitments and projects for the Central Bedfordshire area to be net zero carbon by 2030. Pilots such as these are a key factor in helping us achieve that aim.”