Nearly 1,000 solar panels to be installed on roof of Bedford train depot

One of Bedford’s biggest solar arrays is being installed on the roof of Govia Thameslink Railway’s (GTR) train depot, in Cauldwell Walk.

Almost 1,000 solar panels will generate 322 MWh of electricity a year – enough to power 120 homes every year - saving more than 66 tonnes of C02e. They form part of GTR’s commitment to become carbon ‘net zero’ by 2050.

The solar roof – one of four at different depots across GTR’s 11 county network – is being installed by community climate action group Energy Garden.

The array consists of 932 panels. Image: GTR

When it comes online in the New Year, Energy Garden will sell half the solar electricity to GTR to power the depots and plough profits from selling what’s left over into community development projects – Energy Garden already works with more than 50 community groups.

Head of Environment Jason Brooker said: “We’re in the middle of a climate crisis and everyone has a job to do to minimise their carbon footprint.

“Our electric trains are already the most sustainable way to get around on public transport but as the UK’s largest operator, we want our customers to know that we’re committed to doing even more.

“This new solar roof at Bedford Cauldwell Walk Depot, along with a raft of other initiatives, will cut our carbon footprint still further in the short to medium term and in the long-term help eradicate it altogether.