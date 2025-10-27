MP: Universal and Tempsford "will both put significant pressure on water resources" for Bedford and the surrounding area

Richard Fuller met with Anglian Water executives to press the case for improvements in North Bedfordshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shadow chief secretary to the Treasury – and North Bedfordshire MP – and Anglian Water met up during the Conservative party conference.

Mr Fuller said: “Top of our discussion list were the impacts of two significant new proposals for Bedfordshire: Universal Studios and the new town at Tempsford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Fuller with Anglian Water at the Tory party conference (Inset: Pixabay)

"These will both put significant pressure on water resources. For example it is estimated that Universal alone will require a 50% increase in the capacity of the Bedford sewage works, and the new town would be built on and around a designated flood plain.”

And he believes the water company is fully committed to the North Bedfordshire Water Management Partnership and said: “I believe Anglian Water will do their bit and I will continue to hold them to account to do so.”

Though, he added: “But the discussion also reminded me of the poor state of regulation in our country. Some years ago I called for a system to ‘regulate the regulators’ to make sure they were performing well. Ofwat, the water regulator, has faced considerable criticism and I support the Cunliffe Review into Ofwat ordered by this Government and I agree with the report’s recommendations.

“Of particular relevance to us in North Bedfordshire is the recommendation that would give more flexibility to water companies for investing outside a five-year plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we are to have infrastructure in place in time for Universal and ahead of dropping 40,000 homes on the good people of Tempsford, organisations like Anglian Water need the ability to get going now.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers