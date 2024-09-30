Marston Vale Bedford to Bletchley line has re-opened after flooding suspended trains
The flooding affected the signalling equipment on the track, the power supply for the railway equipment and a number of level crossings on the Marston Vale line.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: ”Due to the prolonged and sustained rainfall it was harder than usual to inspect the equipment. Now that water levels have reduced, Network Rail engineers have been able to inspect and test the railway and bring the line safely back into service.
Gary Walsh, West Coast South’s route director added: “I would like to thank passengers on the Marston Vale line for their patience and understanding over the past week as Network Rail engineers worked hard to quickly and safely reopen the line. I am pleased to confirm that we have fully reopened the track this morning which means that passengers can travel between Bletchley and Bedford."
Network Rail says it is committed to protecting the railway from flooding and over next five years Network Rail will continue to invest in the Marston Vale line between Bedford and Bletchley. This will include upgrades to the drainage system and the closure of some of the level crossings that are prone to flooding from water running off the road and on to the railway.
The area around Bletchley saw over 170mm of rainfall over the past seven days. Click here for further information on how storms impact the railway.