Kempston fly-tipper fined £5.5k after being caught red-handed dumping waste in a layby

A man has been fined £5,640 after being caught on CCTV fly-tipping garden waste in a layby near Wootton.

Michael Steward, from Kempston – who was a registered waste carrier at the time – was caught red-handed dumping three large sacks of waste in the layby.

The council's enviro crime team traced the vehicle used by Steward who subsequently admitted to the crime and was prosecuted at Luton Magistrates’ Court. He pleaded guilty to all charges and was ordered to pay the substantial fine, costs, and a victim surcharge.

Cllr Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for housing and regulatory services, said: "Fly-tipping is a blight on our communities and a serious environmental crime. We take all reports of fly-tipping seriously and will investigate and prosecute offenders where possible. I encourage residents to report any incidents to the council so we can continue to take action against those who are responsible."

If you have any extra waste, take it to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Barkers Lane, Bedford.