Just Stop Oil: Former Bedford Modern School pupil arrested after covering Stonehenge in orange paint
Niamh Lynch, 21 – now a student in Oxford – was arrested along with Rajan Naidu, 73, from Birmingham for the stunt.
The pair decorated Stonehenge in orange powder paint as 1,000s are expected to descend on the site to celebrate the Summer Solstice tomorrow.
In a statement on the Just Stoop Oil site, Niamh said: “Stonehenge at solstice is all about celebrating the natural world – but look at the state it’s in. We all have a right to live a life free from suffering, but continued burning of oil, coal and gas is leading to death and suffering on an unparalleled scale.
“It’s time for us to think about what our civilization will leave behind – what is our legacy? Standing inert for generations works well for stones – not climate policy.”
A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: “We have arrested two people following an incident at Stonehenge this afternoon (Wednesday). At around noon, we responded to a report that orange paint had been sprayed on some of the stones by two suspects.
“Officers attended the scene and arrested two people on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument. Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are working closely with English Heritage.”