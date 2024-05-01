It's happening: Glass kerbside recycling trials to begin in FOUR areas across Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You may remember back in March when Bedford Today revealed the council planned to trial kerbside glass recycling.

Well, it’s happening and a number of streets have been selected in FOUR areas.

If you live in the selected roads in West Kempston, Keysoe, Riseley and Pertenhall, you’re in luck as you’ll be able to recycle your glass bottles and jars directly in your orange-lidded bins.

The first collections begin on May 13 and the trial will go on for nine months

The fortunate residents will receive a leaflet and find a trial sticker on their orange lidded bin, so that they know they are included. The trial is expected to last nine months.

Apparently the reason behind this is that although Bedford Borough Council already collects over 2,700 tonnes of glass annually through bottle banks, residents still put an estimated 1,500 additional tonnes in their domestic black bins.

The first collections are on May 13 and – by way of a reminder – you’ll be able to recycle the following:

Glass bottles

Glass jars

Non-food glass bottles (like perfume, aftershave, face cream)

What can't you recycle:

Drinking glasses

Glass cookware (like Pyrex, microwave oven plates)

Vases