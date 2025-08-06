It's happening: Glass kerbside recycling to be rolled out right across Bedford

Bedford Borough Council is rolling out kerbside glass recycling collections to all residential and commercial properties across the borough from this autumn

Following successful trials in selected areas, kerbside glass recycling collections are being expanded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From this autumn, all residential and commercial properties across the borough are being included.

The roll-out – which will involve your orange-lidded recycling bins – was delayed following the fire at Elstow Waste Transfer Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment, said: “We’re excited to be expanding kerbside glass collections across Bedford borough. The success of the pilot scheme shows there’s a real desire among residents to recycle more, and more easily.

“By making glass recycling part of everyday collections, we’re offering a simple, practical way for people to help reduce waste and protect our environment.”

You’ll be notified when your area is due to join the scheme via leaflets through your door.