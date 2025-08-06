It's happening: Glass kerbside recycling to be rolled out right across Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 6th Aug 2025, 11:02 BST
Bedford Borough Council is rolling out kerbside glass recycling collections to all residential and commercial properties across the borough from this autumnplaceholder image
Following successful trials in selected areas, kerbside glass recycling collections are being expanded.

From this autumn, all residential and commercial properties across the borough are being included.

The roll-out – which will involve your orange-lidded recycling bins – was delayed following the fire at Elstow Waste Transfer Station.

Cllr Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment, said: “We’re excited to be expanding kerbside glass collections across Bedford borough. The success of the pilot scheme shows there’s a real desire among residents to recycle more, and more easily.

“By making glass recycling part of everyday collections, we’re offering a simple, practical way for people to help reduce waste and protect our environment.”

You’ll be notified when your area is due to join the scheme via leaflets through your door.

