It's happening: Glass kerbside recycling to be rolled out right across Bedford
From this autumn, all residential and commercial properties across the borough are being included.
The roll-out – which will involve your orange-lidded recycling bins – was delayed following the fire at Elstow Waste Transfer Station.
Cllr Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment, said: “We’re excited to be expanding kerbside glass collections across Bedford borough. The success of the pilot scheme shows there’s a real desire among residents to recycle more, and more easily.
“By making glass recycling part of everyday collections, we’re offering a simple, practical way for people to help reduce waste and protect our environment.”
You’ll be notified when your area is due to join the scheme via leaflets through your door.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.