How should Bedford council manage your waste and recycling?: Have your say
Bedford Borough Council has opened a public consultation to help shape the future of its Resources Waste Strategy.
And it wants to hear from all residents on how waste and recycling services should evolve in the years ahead.
Government changes to waste policy mean councils across the country must align their services with national objectives to increase recycling and deliver best value.
According to the council, if we don’t change current waste habits, new treatment taxes could mean Bedford Borough Council faces an additional £1.6 million a year in waste treatment costs by 2030.
The consultation is available online now and closes on Sunday, November 30 at 11.59pm.
Paper copies are also available from the library, Bedford Borough Hub (Horne Lane) and Bedford Borough Hall (Cauldwell Street) and must be returned by 5pm on Friday, December 5.