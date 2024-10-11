Grants of up to £10,000 available for community group projects in Bedford
The funds totalling £2,296,175, have been allocated to Bedford Borough Council as part of the Rural England Prosperity Fund.
Grants will be used for projects supporting Communities and Place, Supporting Local Business, People and Skills.
The Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF) grants are part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and aim to strengthen social fabric, foster local pride, and enhance physical, cultural, and social ties within rural communities.
Councillor Andrea Spice, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Prosperity, said; “We are excited to offer these grants to rural community organisations in Bedford Borough. This funding will enable them to deliver impactful projects that benefit their local residents and contribute to the overall well-being of our rural communities.”
The REPF grants offer three funding streams:
> Impactful Volunteering and Social Action Project Grants: Funding for projects that support volunteering and social action initiatives, such as improvements to premises to enable local volunteering groups or purchase of equipment
> Creation of and Improvements to Local Rural Green Spaces: Grants for projects that enhance rural green and blue infrastructure such as green spaces and watercourse and embankments
> Investment in Capacity Building and Infrastructure Support: for example, funding for resilience infrastructure and nature-based solutions that protect local businesses and community areas from natural hazards including flooding.
Grants of between £1,000 and £10,000 are available, and applications are welcomed from voluntary groups, community groups, and parish councils.
The closing date for applications is Friday, November 1 2024.
Apply here or email [email protected] for more information.
