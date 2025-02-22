Going Green: Taking control of your energy consumption

Solar generating community energy (photo: Adobe)

​“I’ve been hearing a lot about community energy projects. What are they, and how can they benefit my local area?” Have you ever thought about who’s in charge of the electricity we use and how it finds its way to our homes?

The answer in usually large energy companies who then charge an increasing price for the service.

An alternative to this model is community energy projects. The concept is that local people take charge of their own energy needs, generating and owning clean renewable power and sharing the economic benefits where they live.

Community energy projects have been around for decades especially across Scandinavia and Germany, but they’ve growing in popularity in the UK, as people become more aware of their benefits, want to help tackle climate change, and are fed up with energy prices continuing to increase.

There are now more than 600 community energy projects in the UK, involving local groups in rural and urban locations who own solar panels on school rooftops, wind turbines on nearby hills, and hydroelectric schemes on their local rivers.

Each project generates clean, renewable energy which hugely reduces the area’s carbon footprint and contributes to the UK's ambition to reach clean energy by 2030.

Since the UK doesn’t have local energy grids, all the energy produced is fed back into the local wire, rather than directly powering homes and businesses in the area. But rather than being managed by profit-hungry corporations, these initiatives are managed locally, and decisions are made democratically by community members.

Beyond reducing carbon pollution and improving energy security, community energy offers real benefits for local people. They directly boost the local economy, create local jobs, host educational visits and attract inward investment. Profits from selling electricity to the Grid often go into benefit funds, which can support energy efficiency improvements and local infrastructure.

Community energy projects like Westmill Co-op and the Low Carbon Hub in Oxfordshire have developed several installations, including wind farms solar panels and hydroelectric sites.

Projects can also lead to lower energy bills for host communities. For instance, providing energy-saving measures in schools and homes, potentially saving tens of thousands of pounds annually.

As well as this, they foster a sense of ownership as residents actively participate in making decisions that safeguard their future.

There are, however, some hurdles to setting up community energy projects. Securing funding, navigating sometimes complex regulations, and accessing the Grid are just a few. In 2024, there were 270 stalled projects, highlighting the need for supportive policies and frameworks to unlock their potential.

But despite the challenges, the sector has grown, and more and more communities are looking to break free from the large energy companies. With the right support, through the Labour Government’s Local Power Plan, community energy will play a significant role in the UK's energy landscape, contributing to sustainability, strong rural economies and community resilience.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can find more information about community energy projects and grants available from Community Energy England, Community Energy Scotland, Community Energy Wales or Community Energy NI.

Celebrity spot

Former Manchester United star and TV pundit Gary Neville is man of the match for protecting the planet. His strong commitment to the environment inspired him to integrate renewable energy at his two hotels in Manchester. His ambitious St. Michael’s development project also uses eco-friendly construction, and his home near Bolton uses various types of renewable energy, including a ground source heat pump which provides heating, an on-site wind turbine and a solar panel array.

Green swap

Fill a reusable bottle from the tap instead of buying environmentally damaging bottled water. The UK has a plentiful supply of delicious clean water – using it avoids the plastic, transport and energy waste associated with bottled water. Some ‘mineral’ waters are literally filled from a tap.

Seven super plants to boost your garden’s ecosystem

Spring is (almost) here, and if you want a garden that is bursting with life, attracts pollinators like bees and butterflies and helps the local environment, the secret is in the plants you choose to grow.

Some plants don’t just look good but actively support wildlife, improve soil health, and encourage biodiversity. Here are seven easy-to-find plants that will make your garden support a healthy micro-ecosystem.

1. Lavender (Lavandula)

Lavender is more than just pretty and sweet-smelling – it’s a magnet for bees, butterflies, moths and other pollinators. The long-lasting flowers provide insects with nectar throughout the summer, while the aromatic foliage repels unwanted pests. You can pick and dry the stems for homemade potpourri too.

2. Foxglove (Digitalis)

Tall, elegant, and a big favourite of bees, foxgloves are a must for any wildlife-friendly garden. Their tall stems and bell-shaped flowers are easy for bees to squeeze into to collect nectar. Remember that all parts of the plant are toxic if eaten though, so it’s best to plant them out of reach of small children and pets.

3. Hawthorn (Crataegus monogyna)

If you have space for a hedge, hawthorn is a great choice. It provides shelter and nesting spots for birds, while the fragrant white flowers in spring are an early food source for pollinators. In autumn, red berries appear, feeding birds like blackbirds and thrushes throughout the colder months.

4. Comfrey (Symphytum officinale)

This plant is a real workhorse in the garden. Not only does it attract pollinators with its bell-like flowers, but it’s also good for soil health. Its deep roots bring up nutrients, and the leaves make a fantastic natural fertiliser when added to compost.

5. Wild Marjoram (Origanum vulgare)

A native herb that thrives in poor soil, wild marjoram is another plant the supports pollinators. Bees and butterflies flock to its pinkish-purple flowers, and you can use the leaves in place of shop-bought marjoram in your cooking.

6. Evening Primrose (Oenothera biennis)

If you love moths, this is the plant for you. Evening Primrose opens its yellow flowers at dusk, providing nectar for nocturnal pollinators like hawk moths. The seeds are also a treat for birds and it’s very easy to grow from seed.

7. Ivy (Hedera helix)

Often dismissed as a nuisance, ivy is a superhero for wildlife. Its late-season flowers provide vital nectar for bees preparing for winter, and its evergreen foliage offers shelter for birds and insects all year round. So, for the sake of wildlife, don’t rip out ivy – just trim it to keep it in check instead.

The charity One Home has more tips for creating a healthy and biodiverse garden.

Fact or fiction

“There are no more fracking sites operating in the UK”.

FACT.

Extracting natural gas by hydraulic fracturing, or ‘fracking’, has effectively been banned in the UK. Regulators ordered the last two fracking wells to be filled in with cement by June 2025.