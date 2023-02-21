Garden waste collections resume in Central Bedfordshire
It starts next week
By Clare Turner
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 12:01pm
Is that a hint of freshly cut grass we can smell?
Spring must be on its way, which also means garden waste collections will be resuming.
Your collections in Central Beds restart from Monday (February 27) on your normal recycling day.
Place your bin out by 7am on your recycling day with all garden waste inside your garden waste bin or bags.
If you may have large branches, trunks or plants – these can be included if they are cut into smaller pieces.