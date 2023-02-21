News you can trust since 1845
Garden waste collections resume in Central Bedfordshire

It starts next week

By Clare Turner
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 12:01pm

Is that a hint of freshly cut grass we can smell?

Spring must be on its way, which also means garden waste collections will be resuming.

Your collections in Central Beds restart from Monday (February 27) on your normal recycling day.

Garden waste collections restart in Central Beds from February 27
Place your bin out by 7am on your recycling day with all garden waste inside your garden waste bin or bags.

If you may have large branches, trunks or plants – these can be included if they are cut into smaller pieces.

