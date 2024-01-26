Former overgrown area in Bedford which had become fly-tipping target is now cleared

From left, Carl from Heidelberg, Sarah from Green Valley, Cllr Jane Walker, Joseph from Engineering Services and Gareth from Engineering Services at the cleared area in Cody Road, Clapham

An overgrown area in Cody Road, Clapham – which had become known for fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour – has been cleared.

Thanks to the efforts of Bedford Borough Council and engineering services contractors, it’s had a complete transformation.

Advertisement

Advertisement