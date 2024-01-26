News you can trust since 1845
Former overgrown area in Bedford which had become fly-tipping target is now cleared

It’s had a complete transformation
By Clare Turner
Published 26th Jan 2024, 12:25 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 13:17 GMT
From left, Carl from Heidelberg, Sarah from Green Valley, Cllr Jane Walker, Joseph from Engineering Services and Gareth from Engineering Services at the cleared area in Cody Road, Clapham

An overgrown area in Cody Road, Clapham – which had become known for fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour – has been cleared.

Thanks to the efforts of Bedford Borough Council and engineering services contractors, it’s had a complete transformation.

The project – made possible through Social Value funding – aimed to address the persistent issues plaguing the area surrounding garages in Cody Road. Engineering services contractor, Heidelberg Materials, and its sub-contractors, including Green Valley Construction, played a key role in carrying out the cleanup.

