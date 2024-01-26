Former overgrown area in Bedford which had become fly-tipping target is now cleared
An overgrown area in Cody Road, Clapham – which had become known for fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour – has been cleared.
Thanks to the efforts of Bedford Borough Council and engineering services contractors, it’s had a complete transformation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The project – made possible through Social Value funding – aimed to address the persistent issues plaguing the area surrounding garages in Cody Road. Engineering services contractor, Heidelberg Materials, and its sub-contractors, including Green Valley Construction, played a key role in carrying out the cleanup.