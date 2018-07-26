Ford End Bridge reopens - FIVE days ahead of schedule

Bedford’s Ford End Road Bridge has re-opened today (July 26) - five days ahead of schedule.

The bridge has been closed to motorists since February as part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade which included raising it to provide a safe distance between the bridge and newly installed overhead line equipment, which will be used to power electric trains on the route.

Ford End Road bridge has re-opened following work which was part of the Midland Main Line upgrade

The road bridge was scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, July 31, but the upgrade has completed five days ahead of schedule which has allowed the bridge to reopen earlier than planned. Pedestrian access across the bridge was maintained throughout the project.

The Midland Main Line Upgrade is the biggest investment into the line since the Victorian era. Once completed, the investment will create capacity to allow more trains to run and more people to travel along the length of the route from Sheffield through Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and into London.

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor at Network Rail, said: “The upgrade to Ford End Road bridge is a key part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade and we are delighted that this vital work is now complete.

“We know that improving the railway can be disruptive and we have worked closely with stakeholders to keep this to a minimum. We’d like to thank road users for their patience whilst we carried out this work and we are delighted to reopen the road early for motorists.”