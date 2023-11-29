Fly-tipper dumped this rubbish in woods near Bedford - but some residents say council only has itself to blame

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

You don’t necessarily expect to see fly-tipping in somewhere as pretty as Maulden Woods – but on Monday, council officers made this discovery.

However, instead of being appalled, some residents have hit out at the Central Bedfordshire Council, saying it’s brought the problem on itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a post on social media, the council said after clearing the rubbish it an investigation into who had dumped it – and told people to never pay cash to anyone if they want rubbish removed as they could end up with an unwanted fine.

The rubbish dumped at Maulden Woods (Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council Community Safety Partnership)

But after introducing a new system at the start of this month where visitors to Ampthill tip have to show ID proving they live in the area, some residents have clapped back.

One person posted: “It’s your own fault for making it so hard to get into tidy tips. Absolutely ridiculous.”

While another added: “If we didn't have ID checks at our tips maybe they would have used one.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the scheme was unveiled, Lorna Carver – director of place and communities – said: “Given the ever-increasing costs of running our Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs), it’s right that our council tax payers don’t bear the costs incurred by non-Central Bedfordshire residents who use them. It will also mean that our HWRCs are under less pressure and have shorter queues, particularly at peak usage times.”