Fancy paying for your green waste in Bedford?: Have your say from TODAY
The shock move is part of a raft of other proposals by Bedford Borough Council including scrapping free parking and cuts to library services which it claims is necessary to save £11.5 million.
But it’s the possibility you might get charged for your garden waste that has really galvanised Bedford people.
Here’s the link to have your say on the green bin proposal - and you have until noon on Tuesday, November 18
On our Facebook page – one reader said: “Green waste will just be put in the black bins.”
Another chipped in: “As far as I’m concerned I already pay for this in my council tax.”
Quite a few readers pointed out it would probably lead to fly-tipping, while another reader said: “How do I return my green bin?”
And, if it does get the go ahead – and Bedford council decide to follow in Central Beds Council’s footsteps – you could be looking at an annual charge of £56.10.
According to the council’s website: “Your garden waste (including real Christmas trees) is sent to a local composting facility operated by Growing Beds Ltd in Ravensden where it is made into compost.”
These are then sold back to the public or businesses.
And according to Growing Beds’ website, you can pay anything for £50 to £70 for its Pas100 Premium Horticulture Compost which comes from “various parks, gardens, and landscaping sites” as well as multi-purpose topsoil.