East West boss says over 70% of Bedford residents support route proposals despite campaigners' claims

The CEO of East West Railway Company (EWR) has spoken of her disappointment after campaign groups delivered their rejection of the proposed route to the rail minister.

They claimed the declaration demonstrated a growing and united opposition to the proposals.

But in a response from EWR CEO Beth West today (Wednesday), she said that’s simply not the case.

She said: “East West Rail has the support of over 70% of local residents along with numerous local and national businesses, many of whom wrote to the minister backing the project and welcomed the news of the route proposals in May.

“Contrary to BFARe and CAG’s assertion, I believe the already high level of support for a better, cleaner and more reliable public transport option connecting Bedford with Cambridge is on the rise.

“People I talk to in Bedford tell me they are not happy with the current public transport offering, the isolation of the train stations and the volume of traffic on the roads. They are crying out for greener local transport, which is exactly what EWR will provide. We have ambitious environmental targets and are actively investigating all the options for powering the railway.”

She also highlighted how the latest Census data showed Bedford’s population has grown by 17.7% – higher than the 6.6% increase for England as a whole – so a better infrastructure was needed.

She said: “So BFARe and CAG are correct to identify the increasing pressures on local services. That is why it is so important that everyone, local authorities, public services, local residents and business leaders, work together to positively plan for the variety of infrastructure improvements that will take the pressure off these local services, rather than opposing the very developments that will help alleviate the frustrations that many people currently have.”

And added: “EWR will bring investment into two new stations, one for Bedford Hospital improving access, and one in the city centre along with better connections to the rest of the town whether that be via cycle lanes or bus routes. This in turn will help revive the high street and improve job opportunities for everyone by attracting the investment needed to make that happen.

