Do you fancy helping Bedford council to clean up the river?

The Rivercare Clean Up event takes place in Bedford on Saturday, March 22

Bedford Borough Council is inviting residents to join the community Rivercare Clean Up next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event – which will be held on Saturday, March 22 from 10am to noon – will focus on the area alongside the river near Bedford Town Bridge in St Mary’s Gardens.

Volunteers will be tasked with litter picking along the riverside, with support from kayakers and the Environment Agency clearing the banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refreshments will be provided by The John Bunyan Boat and there’ll be a complimentary tea/Americano coffee for the first 50 volunteers who visit The Longholme on the day.

Free parking will also be available in Bedford Borough Hall car park for all participants.

Make sure you wear suitable clothing and sturdy boots and meet next to Bedford Town Bridge in St Mary’s Gardens at 10am. You can find the location easily using What3Words: ///bowls.rushed.translated. Children are welcome but must be accompanied by a parent or carer at all times.

Councillor Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment at Bedford Borough Council, said: "Maintaining the beauty and health of our riverside is a community effort, and the annual Rivercare Clean Up is a perfect example of that.”