Following a successful appeal, the developers of a self-build development in Cotton End are upping the ante with a new proposal to add even more homes to the development.

The appeal granted outline planning permission for erection of nine self-build houses on land off Manor Way, Cotton End in June.

Bedford Borough Council has now received an application for 13 self-build houses and six affordable units, a total of 19 new homes.

The applicants said while it is accepted that the proposal would “conflict with the spatial strategy for new development” due to its location outside the Settlement Policy Area, the principle of development of the site is now “established as acceptable”.

Approximate location for proposed self-build development in Cotton End Screenshot Google My Maps Map Data (C)2023 Imagery (C)2023 CNES/Airbus, Getmapping plc, Infoterra ltd & Bluesky, Maxar Technologies, The GeoInformation Group

Adding that their revised proposal on the same site area for more plots and the inclusion of Affordable Housing meets an “identifiable local community need”.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01283/MAO.