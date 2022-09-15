Council announces bin collection changes in Bedford ahead of the Queen's funeral

Bedford Borough Council has announced bin collection changes ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday.

With the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral being marked as a bank holiday, local refuse collections will be changing, Bedford Borough Council has announced on Thursday.

For the week beginning on Monday 19 September, collections will be pushed back by one day until Saturday 24 September, the council has confirmed in a statement.

Bin collections

For example, if your normal collection day is Monday, it will be on Tuesday next week.

Normal collections will start again on the week beginning 26 September.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre will also be closed on 19 September.For more details about council service changes, visit the website.