Could Bedford get a new woodland park at the restored Elstow landfill site?

Bedford could get a new woodland park and recreational area if plans to restore a former landfill site are approved.

In its planning application submitted last month, Bedford Borough Council said the principal aim of the restored Elstow landfill site is to provide an amenity/nature conservation woodland.

The council said the intention is to allow a degree of public access to the restored site via footpaths and also to complement the Forest of Marston Vale’s vision to achieve a minimum of 30% tree coverage across the wider area.

Since 1998 the site has been progressively restored with low permeability clay capping, overlain with restoration soils.

The proposal seeks to create a “seamless” connection to the existing network of green infrastructure within Bedfordshire and to provide opportunities to connect wildlife corridors.

The council added that Wixams residents do not have access to a connecting footpath or cycle path to Bedford. Which “forces” pedestrians to walk alongside the northbound A6 carriageway on the grass verge with vehicles travelling at the national speed limit.

If approved, the proposal would create a “safer alternative”, the council said.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01277/FULWM.