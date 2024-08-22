Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Generous communities have helped Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) raise a total of £143,368 for The Fire Fighters Charity through clothes recycling banks.

Last year alone almost £14,000 was raised through The Fire Fighter’s Charity clothing banks in Bedfordshire – the highest total ever since the scheme was launched in 2010.

Since then a total of 719 tonnes of clothing has been donated at 13 clothes banks across the county with total of £143,368 raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford fire station has generated the most income with £36,306 with Potton at £21,140 and Toddington £15,714. The donations not only raise money but divert clothing from landfill.

Donations have been made at fire stations across the county

Josh Matthews, Watch Commander at Dunstable and Fire Fighter Charity Service Coordinator for Bedfordshire said: “These latest figures are a huge boost to the charity, and we are incredibly thankful to everyone who has donated through our donation banks.

“This nationwide initiative not only enables The Fire Fighters Charity to support thousands of fire and rescue service personnel with their health and well-being when they need it most, but also diverts a huge amount of unwanted clothing away from landfills.

BFRS has clothes recycling banks at the following fire stations: Ampthill, Bedford, Biggleswade, Dunstable, Harrold, Kempston, Leighton Buzzard, Luton, Potton, Sandy, Shefford, Toddington and Woburn. The public can donate clothing including socks, coats, underwear, paired shoes, handbags and linen.

Clothes recycling is an important income stream for The Fire Fighters Charity. Since its inception in 2009, it has generated more than £7million across the whole of the UK.