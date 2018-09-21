City scientists research turning plastic into fuel

Researchers from Cranfield University have found a way to convert mountains of plastic landfill into fuel that could power cars.

Scientist Dr Stuart Wagland is leading a Government-backed project to recover dirty landfill plastic and turn it into the new fuel.

His team’s progress was this week the subject of a BBC Inside Out documentary.

Stuart believes the oil they can already produce through the plastic can eventually be “upgraded to produce chemicals and liquid fuels and could potentially power your car in the future.”

He and the Cranfield team have so far identified 850 landfill sites in England that are suitable to be mined.

But opponents argue mining landfill sites would increase dependence on plastic waste, and burning any oil is bad for climate change.