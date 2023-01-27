A river bank failure saved Turvey properties from flooding after sluice gates failed to operate correctly.

Bedford Borough Council’s flood team, councillors and Turvey residents met with the Environment Agency (EA) this month to discuss flooding concerns, the river sluice gates, and an overspill from the river bank.

Following the meeting, ward councillor James Weir (Conservative, Kempston Rural) wrote to Turvey residents.

His letter said: “It is painfully obvious that had action been taken to resolve the status of the sluice gates months, if not years, ago, the current threat of flooding at the Mill would not be taking place.”

The letter included a note from the EA that said: “The gates are currently in the positions that they are which is one at 50 per cent open and the other is fully closed.

“We are unable to open either gate any further at this time.”

Councillor Weir raised residents’ flooding concerns to members of the Rural Affairs Committee on Tuesday (January 24).

He asked what the council can do collectively to “get a better response from the Environment Agency when impending disasters are highlighted”.

The council’s portfolio holder for leisure and culture, councillor Doug McMurdo (Independent, Sharnbrook) said: “We had certainly braced ourselves as a lead local flood authority in preparation for evacuation.

“It’s noted, and it’s understood as you’ve indicated, that the Environment Agency obviously saw it quite differently.

“And I don’t know how and in what lens they were viewing that through,” he said.

“I would just add to what you’ve said in respect of the sluice gates, and I know what you said could be years.

“I do believe one of them is years, the other one might only be months.

“But it was the breaking of the bank that actually saved those properties,” he said.

“Now, I wouldn’t ordinarily wish for a bank break because that is a structure in its own right.

“But through natural force that bank broke and then [the river] actually did flood the flood plain strangely enough.

“That is what saved those properties on the second event and there is no doubt about that,” he said.

Councillor McMurdo said he would bring this issue to the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee this week (January 26).

He added that officers are still raising the sluice gates with the EA.

