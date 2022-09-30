Bird flu confirmed in Bedford as public urged not to touch sick or dead birds

Bedford Borough Council is asking residents to not touch any sick or dead birds following positive results for avian influenza A(H5N1).

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has now confirmed that there is bird flu in the wild bird population within Bedford Borough after removing dead birds from the River Great Ouse on the embankment in Bedford.

The council requests that if anyone finds any dead or visibly sick birds in the local area, they do not feed or touch them.

Bird flu among the wildlife population along the River Ouse was confirmed by Defra.

Advertisement

Cases should be reported to Defra’s helpline by calling 03459 335577.

People who keep poultry or other birds should wash their hands and clean and disinfect any footwear before tending to them.

Cllr Charles Royden said: “We have already set up daily inspections to identify any dead birds.”

Advertisement