Bird flu confirmed in Bedford as public urged not to touch sick or dead birds

People are asked to report any dead or sick birds to Defra

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:06 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:13 pm

Bedford Borough Council is asking residents to not touch any sick or dead birds following positive results for avian influenza A(H5N1).

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has now confirmed that there is bird flu in the wild bird population within Bedford Borough after removing dead birds from the River Great Ouse on the embankment in Bedford.

The council requests that if anyone finds any dead or visibly sick birds in the local area, they do not feed or touch them.

Bird flu among the wildlife population along the River Ouse was confirmed by Defra.

Cases should be reported to Defra’s helpline by calling 03459 335577.

People who keep poultry or other birds should wash their hands and clean and disinfect any footwear before tending to them.

Cllr Charles Royden said: “We have already set up daily inspections to identify any dead birds.”

He added: “We continue to respond to the reports and we will remove the birds as soon as we can.”

