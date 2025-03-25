Bedford's Shakespeare Road to close for urgent tree work

Shakespeare Road will be closed between 8am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday (Pictures: Bedford Borough Council)

Drivers are being asked to avoid Shakespeare Road this weekend as urgent work is carried out.

Diversions will be in place from 8am to 4pm on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30.

The large London planes are being pruned back so they don’t touch or get too close to properties.

This means phone wires can be cleared, dead branches removed and the overall size of the trees reduced.

And be warned, Anglian Water will also be working on the road on the evening of Thursday, March 27.