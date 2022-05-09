Bedford's mayor unveils new plan to encourage you to get solar panels

Mayor Dave Hodgson has announced a scheme to encourage you to invest in solar panels and battery storage.

From today (May 9), Bedford residents can join the group-buying scheme which offers solar panels with optional battery storage and EV charge points, as well as retrofit battery storage for residents who have already invested in solar panels.

Mayor Dave Hodgson

It is free to register and there is no obligation to go ahead with an installation.

How does it work?

>Householders can register online to become part of the group for free and without obligation

>Pre-approved UK solar PV suppliers participate in an auction on June 14. They are able to offer competitive pricing as the volume and geographic concentration makes it possible for them to realise greater efficiencies

>After the auction, registered households will be emailed a personal recommendation which is specific to the details they submitted in their registration

>If they choose to accept their recommendation, the specifics of their installation will be confirmed with a technical survey after which a date can be set for the installation of their solar PV system

The mayor said: “Solar Together Bedfordshire gives residents the opportunity to come together in a group-buying scheme, to get high-quality solar panels at the right price, with installation from pre-approved installers.