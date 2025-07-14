Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin (inset) is not impressed with the new chewing gum removal machine

It was supposed to make the pavements in the town centre more presentable...

… sort out the sticky issue of chewing gum, if you will – but it would seem the new litter removal machine has fallen wide of the mark.

That’s according to Bedford & Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin who has written to Councillor Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment, following complaints from the public.

The machine was funded through a grant of nearly £30,000 from the Chewing Gum Task Force – with the cash coming from major manufacturers including Mars Wrigley and Perfetti Van Melle.

And it promised to blitz Mill Street, Silver Street and Midland Road.

But in the letter, Mr Yasin wrote: “I have heard from several local residents and businesses that the new machine being used to remove chewing gum is not performing as expected. The reports suggest that the chemicals or cleaning method employed by the machine do not have the required effect, and much of the chewing gum remains in place even after treatment.

“Following these reports I paid a visit to town to see the machine in action for myself and saw first-hand how gum was not removed by cleaning.”

The MP then asked the councillor to chew over a few points:

Was the new machine funded in full or in part by the Chewing Gum Taskforce grant?

How was the decision made to purchase this particular machine or cleaning method?

Was there a formal evaluation of different options?

Was any testing or demonstration carried out before purchase?

What evidence or research was used to ensure the chosen machine would be effective?

What monitoring or quality assurance is in place to check that the machine actually delivers the expected cleaning results?

Beyond purchasing equipment, what other requirements or commitments came with the Taskforce grant?

How is the council performing in fulfilling those other grant conditions (eg public education, monitoring, reporting)?

He added: “I fully support efforts to improve the cleanliness and attractiveness of our local streets, and I am sure you share that aim. That is why it is important that any equipment purchased with public money, particularly grant funds intended for this purpose, actually works as intended and provides value for money.”

We’ve approached Bedford Borough Council for comment.

