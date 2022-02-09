Bedford mayor lets the grass grow as he expands rewilding across town

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson is expanding the rewilding project aimed at saving bees and boost biodiversity across the borough.

He said “The success of this project has been down to our residents and council staff who have worked together to find suitable locations for rewilding and relaxed grass cutting.

"Bees are vital to our ecosystems and we must work to protect them. Not only will this improve biodiversity across the borough, less mowing will mean a further reduction in carbon emissions – which is something we are always striving to do.”

Wildflowers

He launched the Bugs and Bees Project in 2020 and since then, the council has received hundreds of suggestions for locations for rewilding and relaxed grass cutting.

For example, existing grass areas allowed to grow long include:

Jubilee Park (beneath the trees in the middle of the park)

Brickhill Drive Open Space (beside the entrance to Brickhill Allotments)

Kempston Riverside Park (at the end of Mill Lane)

Longholme Way (near Cardington Road)

Allowing grass to grow longer produces a more sustainable natural environment and provides food and shelter for animals, bees and other insects.

While wildflower species such as clover and dandelion provide important pollen and nectar sources for insects, bees and other pollinators.

Elstow and Stewartby Councillor Tim Hill said: “Even after only one year of this project you can already see the success in my ward.