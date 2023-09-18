Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford Borough Council has confirmed it’s investigating stagnant water in the pond behind Borough Hall.

Following a complaint from a Bedford Today reader, it said it was aware and was looking at ways to reduce the problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: "When the weather is exceptionally hot – as we experienced last week – evaporation levels are higher than the make-up pump to the pond behind Bedford Borough Hall is designed to cope with.

The stagnant water behind Borough Hall (Picture: Bradley Lewis Joesph)

"This can result in temporary stagnation as the water cannot be replaced quickly enough and the oxygen level is low.

“The make-up water is sourced from the river, so reducing water flows and the dropping river level also exacerbate the situation. This smell dissipates as soon as the temperature falls and as rainfall replenishes the pond to its operational level.