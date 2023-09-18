News you can trust since 1845
Bedford council to investigate stagnant water at pond behind Borough Hall

By Clare Turner
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 16:09 BST
Bedford Borough Council has confirmed it’s investigating stagnant water in the pond behind Borough Hall.

Following a complaint from a Bedford Today reader, it said it was aware and was looking at ways to reduce the problem.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: "When the weather is exceptionally hot – as we experienced last week – evaporation levels are higher than the make-up pump to the pond behind Bedford Borough Hall is designed to cope with.

The stagnant water behind Borough Hall (Picture: Bradley Lewis Joesph)The stagnant water behind Borough Hall (Picture: Bradley Lewis Joesph)
"This can result in temporary stagnation as the water cannot be replaced quickly enough and the oxygen level is low.

“The make-up water is sourced from the river, so reducing water flows and the dropping river level also exacerbate the situation. This smell dissipates as soon as the temperature falls and as rainfall replenishes the pond to its operational level.

“Given the changing environmental conditions, Bedford Borough Council is currently looking at options to reduce this risk of stagnating water."

