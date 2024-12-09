Bedford council has unveiled its electric car charging strategy - but will it be enough?

Electric charging points at Park Road West

Bedford Borough Council has revealed its strategy to help more people charge their electric cars. Only question is, will it be enough for you to make the switch?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its Electric Vehicle Charging Strategy, the council says it will make sure areas with no off-street parking will have new charge points. But if every house in Victorian areas like Prime Ministers or Castle Road had electric cars, would it be sufficient?

Cllr Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment at the council, said: “We are seeing a significant shift towards electric vehicles, and it’s crucial we have the infrastructure in place to support this change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This strategy outlines our plan to install new charge points across the borough, particularly in areas where residents lack off-street parking, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to make the switch to a cleaner, greener way to travel.”

Key points of the new Electric Vehicle Charging Strategy include:

New charge points will be installed in areas with limited off-street parking, helping residents without driveways

The council will work closely with residents to determine the exact locations of the new charge points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dedicated bays for EV charging will be protected by Traffic Regulation Orders to ensure they are not blocked by non-charging vehicles

The council’s next step is to secure a charge point operator to begin by February.