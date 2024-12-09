Bedford council has unveiled its electric car charging strategy - but will it be enough?
As part of its Electric Vehicle Charging Strategy, the council says it will make sure areas with no off-street parking will have new charge points. But if every house in Victorian areas like Prime Ministers or Castle Road had electric cars, would it be sufficient?
Cllr Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment at the council, said: “We are seeing a significant shift towards electric vehicles, and it’s crucial we have the infrastructure in place to support this change.
“This strategy outlines our plan to install new charge points across the borough, particularly in areas where residents lack off-street parking, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to make the switch to a cleaner, greener way to travel.”
Key points of the new Electric Vehicle Charging Strategy include:
New charge points will be installed in areas with limited off-street parking, helping residents without driveways
The council will work closely with residents to determine the exact locations of the new charge points
Dedicated bays for EV charging will be protected by Traffic Regulation Orders to ensure they are not blocked by non-charging vehicles
The council’s next step is to secure a charge point operator to begin by February.