Bedford Borough Council announces return of Rural Bulky Waste collections

Rural bulky waste collections did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the disruption caused by Covid, a shortage of HGV drivers, and the need to prioritise the collection of household bins.

This free service restarts in Bromham and Wootton on Saturday, June 18 running throughout the summer with the last collection on Saturday, September 24.

Collections will enable residents to safely and responsibly dispose of household items.

Rural bulky waste collections restart in Bromham and Wootton on June 18

Mayor Dave Hodgson, said: “I am delighted to announce that Rural Bulky Waste collections are returning this month.

"You can find out when the collection will be in your area, and where it will be on the council’s website at www.bedford.gov.uk/bulky. This is another important milestone reached in returning council services after the pressures of the Covid pandemic''