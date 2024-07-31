Anglian Water invests millions to protect three water recycling centres in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three water recycling centres in the area are getting an upgrade to improve water quality.

Anglian Water is investing £2.75 million in Bolnhurst; £1.89 million in Thurleigh; and £1.76 million in Marston Moretaine, to instal new equipment which will remove phosphorous from wastewater.

Phosphorous is widely used in soaps and cleaning products but can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and other watercourses. The new equipment will help prevent harmful algae growth and improve water quality in our rivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...