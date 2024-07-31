Anglian Water invests millions to protect three water recycling centres in Bedford
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anglian Water is investing £2.75 million in Bolnhurst; £1.89 million in Thurleigh; and £1.76 million in Marston Moretaine, to instal new equipment which will remove phosphorous from wastewater.
Phosphorous is widely used in soaps and cleaning products but can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and other watercourses. The new equipment will help prevent harmful algae growth and improve water quality in our rivers.
Regan Harris, spokesperson for Anglian Water, said: “Our current environmental investment programme is one of the biggest in the sector. We’re really pleased that these upgrades to our water recycling centres in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire will help to protect nearby rivers and increase our resilience to climate change; by helping us make sure the wastewater is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it’s returned to the natural environment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.