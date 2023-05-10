News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Ampthill tip to close for THREE WEEKS for maintenance work

All three recycling centres in mid Beds are closing temporarily

By Clare Turner
Published 10th May 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:02 BST

Ampthill tip is closing for three weeks for “necessary maintenance work”.

It’s one of three household waste recycling centres in the area (Biggleswade and Leighton Buzzard) being shut temporarily from the end of this month until August.

Read More
VIDEO: Watch police seize drugs during major bust in Flitwick and Biggleswade
Ampthill Household Waste Recycling CentreAmpthill Household Waste Recycling Centre
Ampthill Household Waste Recycling Centre
Most Popular

The closures will take place consecutively for what Central Bedfordshire Council says is “necessary maintenance work”.

Ampthill’s tip will be closed from Wednesday, June 14 to Wednesday, July 5.

During time time, you can use Bedford, Biggleswade, Leighton Buzzard or Houghton Regis if you have any household waste.

Lorna Carver, director of place and communities at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This essential maintenance is required to ensure our recycling centres remain safe and tidy. During the closures residents are free to use any of our other recycling centres.

“We thank residents for their patience and understanding during this time and apologise for any inconvenience these closures may cause.”

Related topics:BedsAmpthillBiggleswadeCentral Bedfordshire CouncilBedfordLeighton BuzzardHoughton Regis