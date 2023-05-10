All three recycling centres in mid Beds are closing temporarily

Ampthill tip is closing for three weeks for “necessary maintenance work”.

It’s one of three household waste recycling centres in the area (Biggleswade and Leighton Buzzard) being shut temporarily from the end of this month until August.

Ampthill Household Waste Recycling Centre

The closures will take place consecutively for what Central Bedfordshire Council says is “necessary maintenance work”.

Ampthill’s tip will be closed from Wednesday, June 14 to Wednesday, July 5.

During time time, you can use Bedford, Biggleswade, Leighton Buzzard or Houghton Regis if you have any household waste.

Lorna Carver, director of place and communities at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This essential maintenance is required to ensure our recycling centres remain safe and tidy. During the closures residents are free to use any of our other recycling centres.

