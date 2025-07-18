Amber warning of torrential rain and thunderstorms to hit Bedfordshire

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office with torrential rain and thunderstorms expected tomorrow morning (July 19).

The conditions could lead to some significant surface water flooding with some areas likely to become cut off if roads flood.

The Met Office has also said where flooding or lightning strikes occur, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely along with:

> Spray and sudden flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Some flooding could occur as a result of torrential rain expected tomorrow morning (July 19)

> Power cuts likely to occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

> Flooding of homes and businesses is likely and could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

> Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.

The worst of the rain is expected between 4am and 11am with more widespread heavy rain clearing during Saturday morning, but additional scattered heavy showers and a few thunderstorms could develop during Saturday afternoon and early evening. This risk is also covered by the much larger Yellow thunderstorm warning.

Further details and information about what to do if you’re affected are available via the Met Office.

