The road is not expected to reopen until this afternoon

An acid spill closed the A428 near Wyboston this morning – with National Highways saying it will need to be resurfaced overnight.

The road is closed eastbound between the A1 (near Wyboston) and B1043 (Barford Road Roundabout) due to the spillage of highly corrosive hydrochloric acid from a heavy goods vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cambridgeshire Fire Service was called to the scene while National Highways service providers assisted with traffic management and specialist clear up works.

National Highways’ area team has inspected the road surface and say resurfacing will need to take place overnight this evening under a pre-existing planned closure.

Traffic is being diverted via local roads.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting the www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via the regional twitter feed.