Enjoy Sunday brunch at the newly refurbished Harrold Centre

Residents and visitors in Harrold can enjoy a full English to start Sundays.

The newly refurbished Harrold Centre is now offering a range of facilities and events for the community - including cooked Sunday breakfasts.

The Connolly Foundation charity gave a major donation to the works to enlarge and improve the original 100-year-old building for it to better serve the community, especially in the areas of helping the frail, elderly and education. The main hall is named The Connolly Hall in recognition of the foundation’s contribution.

The monthly ‘full English’ breakfasts are proving to be very popular with locals and those from further afield.

Alison Foster, Borough Councillor for Harrold, Carlton and Odell, said: “This is a great way to finish a Sunday morning after a walk in the park. The atmosphere at the centre is warm and friendly, the breakfast, cooked by local volunteers is delicious. It’s an ideal opportunity for anyone who enjoys the countryside to combine a walk in the park followed by a delicious breakfast in this iconic building.

“Since its refurbishment and enlargement the centre is able to offer a number of facilities including a large hall which can seat up to 130 people, a new atrium and bar facilities, making it suitable for wedding receptions, other parties and celebrations.”

The Harrold Centre breakfasts are held on the first Sunday of each month between 11am and 2pm. For more information visit www.harroldcentre.co.uk

The Connolly Foundation is a major charity in Bedfordshire that has given £4 million to local causes and organisations since it began 10 years ago.

The foundation awards grants in three specific areas - community facilities, education and support for the frail and elderly.

Since 2007 numerous individuals, group and projects have benefited from the foundation’s support.

It works mainly through charitable organisations, to control its costs to ensure that money is spent on projects and not overheads.

The Harrold Centre, formerly known as the Harrold Institute, was built in 1901 and the main hall added in 1911. The two separate buildings were bequeathed to the village in the early 1970s and a new trust was set up to manage and improve the facilities. The centre of today was created by linking the two buildings together with a new entrance lobby and washroom facilities. On grounds surrounding the building there is a children’s play area, a car park incorporating a bottle bank/recycling area, and two tennis courts on ground leased long-term by the centre to the Tennis Club. The building is situated within the Harrold Conservation Area.

Visit http://harroldcentre.co.uk/ for more details on events at the centre, its history dating and community activities.