Emergency services praised after bringing 12-hour armed siege in Bedford to an end

It all started when two men held a takeaway delivery driver hostage
By Clare Turner
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:34 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:39 GMT
Insp Jen Hurley with chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst

Emergency services who brought an armed siege in Bedford to an end after a 12-hour standoff have been handed a plethora of awards by Bedfordshire Police.

Dozens of police officers, paramedics and firefighters were recognised for their efforts during the incident at the Bury Court block of flats in Bedford last November.

Two men initially held a takeaway delivery driver hostage before entering into a 12-hour standoff with police.

DS Rachael Foy with chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst
A police vehicle was shot at with an air rifle while paint was also thrown over several police cars and other vehicles before both men eventually handed themselves in.

A special awards ceremony was held at Bedfordshire Police’s HQ in Kempston last night (Monday) and those recognised ranged from police call handlers and patrol officers who were first on the scene through to armed officers and police negotiators.

Bedfordshire Police chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst, who presented the awards last night, said: “Nothing short of extraordinary work by the police and our partners brought this shocking incident to a safe conclusion for all parties.

“We were on the scene and inside those flats within 15 minutes of the first call coming into us about a man armed with a gun in the corridor.

Supt Steve Ashdown with chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst

“What followed was a swift evacuation of the flats to get people to safety, as well as a painstaking, considered negotiation for hours to ensure the suspects safely handed themselves in.

“I am immensely proud of our response to this incident and last night’s ceremony was a fitting reward for these outstanding efforts.”