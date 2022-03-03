Emergency responders rush to Bedford after reports of man in river
Officers are currently at the scene
Emergency responders have rushed to Bedford after receiving witness reports about a man spotted in the water of the River Great Ouse.
Bedfordshire Police announced officers were at the scene at 11:22am this morning (3 March).
Paramedics are also in place to assist alongside the fire service and search and rescue teams, Bedfordshire Police confirms.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are currently in attendance at The Embankment following reports of a concern for safety.
"We were called at around 9.25am following reports from a member of the public of a man in the water.
"Officers are assisting colleagues from the ambulance service and fire service.
"A search is currently underway."
If you have any information please call 101.