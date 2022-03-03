Emergency responders rush to Bedford after reports of man in river

Emergency responders have rushed to Bedford after receiving witness reports about a man spotted in the water of the River Great Ouse.

Bedfordshire Police announced officers were at the scene at 11:22am this morning (3 March).

Paramedics are also in place to assist alongside the fire service and search and rescue teams, Bedfordshire Police confirms.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are currently in attendance at The Embankment following reports of a concern for safety.

"We were called at around 9.25am following reports from a member of the public of a man in the water.

"Officers are assisting colleagues from the ambulance service and fire service.

"A search is currently underway."

Witness reports suggest a man is in the water